FYP: Running Errands Together Is Cute — Even On A Saturday!

Happy Wednesday Groundhog Gals!
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@glamduchandmi
This lowkey goes both ways 😂 #glamduchandmi #couples #couplestiktok #shopping
But — I love errands!
@ava_jacks
#stitch with @Tekeyah speak for urself hon!!!!
Like, why are you speaking for everyone babes? SPEAKETH FOR YOURSELF!
@sincity694
🥲🥲 #wlw #👩❤️💋👩 #lgbt🌈 #studsoftiktok #fyp #foryoupage #queer #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈 #fems
I —
@leonasauntie
Replying to @wyth_purpose Black Queer Greek Joy! @erin.e.h.smith 💕 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ #alphakappaalpha #transmasc #queercouple #repost
This is so sweet!!!!!
@yensiddy_
Shes so cute when shes rambling about a subject she likes, how can i not be interested 🥹 #foryou #fyp #celebritydrama #lgbt #wlw #sarcasm #chriseanandblueface #crushin
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
@coachj_
🥰🙈 #lgbt🌈 #fyp #femsoftiktok🏳️🌈
Correct
@snickerrrrzz
Can’t wait till we out the country #CapCut #fyp #lesbiansoftiktok #foryou
Literally swooning at how accurate this is
@maynardstv
Were you go i go stink 🥰 #fyp #marriagehumor #Maynardstv
EYE think this is adorable!
@iambeckydee
OOP!
@lipgloss_lesbian
Help 🥲 #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈 #lesbians #lgbt🏳️🌈
Make the moooooovvvveeeee!!!
I look forward to Wednesdays for this!!! Never disappoints