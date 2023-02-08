FYP: Running Errands Together Is Cute — Even On A Saturday!

By

Happy Wednesday Groundhog Gals!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@glamduchandmi

This lowkey goes both ways 😂 #glamduchandmi #couples #couplestiktok #shopping

♬ original sound – WE SCREAM MOJO🗣🐒

But — I love errands!

@ava_jacks

#stitch with @Tekeyah speak for urself hon!!!!

♬ original sound – ava_jacks

Like, why are you speaking for everyone babes? SPEAKETH FOR YOURSELF!

@sincity694

🥲🥲 #wlw #👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 #lgbt🌈 #studsoftiktok #fyp #foryoupage #queer #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #fems

♬ original sound – Big Body

I —

@leonasauntie

Replying to @wyth_purpose Black Queer Greek Joy! @erin.e.h.smith 💕 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ #alphakappaalpha #transmasc #queercouple #repost

♬ original sound – Beynet

This is so sweet!!!!!

@yensiddy_

Shes so cute when shes rambling about a subject she likes, how can i not be interested 🥹 #foryou #fyp #celebritydrama #lgbt #wlw #sarcasm #chriseanandblueface #crushin

♬ original sound – ihatetacos5

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

@coachj_

🥰🙈 #lgbt🌈 #fyp #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – ميرنا 🇸🇾🇮🇶

Correct

@snickerrrrzz

Can’t wait till we out the country #CapCut #fyp #lesbiansoftiktok #foryou

♬ 22 – JayO

Literally swooning at how accurate this is

@maynardstv

Were you go i go stink 🥰 #fyp #marriagehumor #Maynardstv

♬ original sound – Stampede Animals

EYE think this is adorable!

@iambeckydee

#CapCut

♬ original sound – BeckyDee

OOP!

@lipgloss_lesbian

Help 🥲 #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #lesbians #lgbt🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – me personally….

Make the moooooovvvveeeee!!!

