Happy Wednesday Bookworms,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

It’s a pillow and a prize

Like — be as loud as you want babe

I love the gay content people create while at work

This is both cute and hot

Which one are you?

Talk about teamwork

Like, the Uber is about to leave mama speed it up

I heard this in therapy so it must be true

I — yes. Just yes.

I screamed “KISS” at my phone so loudly!

Always keep the same energy!!!!!

Now Listen…..