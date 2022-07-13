Happy Wednesday Bookworms,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@lobunnybaby2.0
Ig: lobunnybaby #bbw #lgbt🌈 #lgbtrelationship #happybirthdaytome #cancerseason #cancer #zodiacsign
It’s a pillow and a prize
@highimgaby
dominant/aggressive femmes tap in 😏 #fyp #lesbiantiktok🏳️🌈 #gaytiktok
Like — be as loud as you want babe
@ch0colate.milf
let’s be besties 😍😍 #wlw #blackwlw #lesbefriends
I love the gay content people create while at work
@crysjayyy
& Thats okay 😜 #thicktok #thicktoker #bbw #foryoupage #fyp #ItsGreatOutdoors #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok🌈 #femsoftiktok
This is both cute and hot
@mamichulasingh_
Oh so now you wanna eat me?! 😈🍓👅🤤 #fyp #studs #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok
Which one are you?
@maddieg2_
Make that ahh clap 👏🏽 @emani2323 #fyp
Talk about teamwork
@cdg.ley
lets speed this up babes, my bed is callllingggg me #fyp #blackgirltiktok #clublife #nightlife #shootyourshot #oakland #bayarea
Like, the Uber is about to leave mama speed it up
@urdoingreat
i am a tree. we are the forest 🌳🌳
♬ Running Away – VANO 3000 & BADBADNOTGOOD & Samuel T. Herring
I heard this in therapy so it must be true
@supermodelheight
wity urgency 😭🥰#t4tiktok
I — yes. Just yes.
@drop.of.chocolate
Reply to @fyrefaerie she’s distracting, what are the words? #healthadepopit #darklikecocoa #xplicitplus
I screamed “KISS” at my phone so loudly!
@ravenlrae
Im SCARED 😭😭 #fypシ #lgbt🌈 #AmazonMusicProudHeroes
Always keep the same energy!!!!!
@kvlifornicatixn
thank you target, another one 😏 #lgbt #lesbiansoftiktok #pridemonth #wlw #lesbiansofdallas
Now Listen…..