FYP: Put Your Head On My Shoulder — And My Ass

Happy Wednesday Bookworms,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@lobunnybaby2.0

Ig: lobunnybaby #bbw #lgbt🌈 #lgbtrelationship #happybirthdaytome #cancerseason #cancer #zodiacsign

♬ original sound – LoBunnyBaby

It’s a pillow and a prize

@highimgaby

dominant/aggressive femmes tap in 😏 #fyp #lesbiantiktok🏳️‍🌈 #gaytiktok

♬ original sound – I❤️JERSEYCLUB

Like — be as loud as you want babe

@ch0colate.milf

let’s be besties 😍😍 #wlw #blackwlw #lesbefriends

♬ original sound – Kiddo🇩🇴

I love the gay content people create while at work

@crysjayyy

& Thats okay 😜 #thicktok #thicktoker #bbw #foryoupage #fyp #ItsGreatOutdoors #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok🌈 #femsoftiktok

♬ original sound – M O O N E W A L K E R

This is both cute and hot

@mamichulasingh_

Oh so now you wanna eat me?! 😈🍓👅🤤 #fyp #studs #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok

♬ HANDSOMER – Russ

Which one are you?

@maddieg2_

Make that ahh clap 👏🏽 @emani2323 #fyp

♬ Vulture Island – Rob49

Talk about teamwork

@cdg.ley

lets speed this up babes, my bed is callllingggg me #fyp #blackgirltiktok #clublife #nightlife #shootyourshot #oakland #bayarea

♬ original sound – Ley

Like, the Uber is about to leave mama speed it up

@urdoingreat

i am a tree. we are the forest 🌳🌳

♬ Running Away – VANO 3000 & BADBADNOTGOOD & Samuel T. Herring

I heard this in therapy so it must be true

@supermodelheight

wity urgency 😭🥰#t4tiktok

♬ Binz – Solange

I — yes. Just yes.

@drop.of.chocolate

Reply to @fyrefaerie she’s distracting, what are the words? #healthadepopit #darklikecocoa #xplicitplus

♬ karma summer walker – rennyxaudios

I screamed “KISS” at my phone so loudly!

@ravenlrae

Im SCARED 😭😭 #fypシ #lgbt🌈 #AmazonMusicProudHeroes

♬ original sound – Canyon Swing – Queenstown 🇳🇿

Always keep the same energy!!!!!

@kvlifornicatixn

thank you target, another one 😏 #lgbt #lesbiansoftiktok #pridemonth #wlw #lesbiansofdallas

♬ original sound – 𝐚.

Now Listen…..

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer.

Shelli has written 188 articles for us.

