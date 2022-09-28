FYP: I’m In Charge Of The List And Your Mom Can Def Come To The Party

Happy Wednesday Sweet Stuffs,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

I learned about this recently and I only half know them but this is funny!

PLZ

HELPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!

What a perfect pregame

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO

“On my bahtee!!”

@nellyspanelli28 Can you tell thats their favorite photo ♬ Persuasive – Doechii

Dearest darling, if you are reading this text me immediately and let’s pick a photo

I —

She looks like a literal perfect pixie angel and I want her haircut

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!