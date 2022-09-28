FYP: I’m In Charge Of The List And Your Mom Can Def Come To The Party

By

Happy Wednesday Sweet Stuffs,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@fashionfoodsin

#duet with @blkp1nk1e #fypシ 👋🏾😌

♬ original sound – ℘ıŋƙყ🎀

I learned about this recently and I only half know them but this is funny!

@oheyeknowher

there’s no going back after this😂 #LikeAMonarch #trend #astrology #zodiac #costar #lgbt #wlw #blacktiktok #losangeles

♬ original sound – AnxietyGangOfficial

PLZ

@winter.vanity

and if i flip this table? then what? #drafts

♬ original sound – ToineTheDon

HELPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!

@jade.parchment

The epitome of having 🌈 besties #fyp #lgbt #bi #DMV #viral

♬ original sound – Jade Parchment

What a perfect pregame

@swandadon1

Cause btch im otw ! Be standing in the road when i get there #gettfouttheway #greenscreen #getranover #plutotvisfree #lgbt🌈 #iwantallthesmoke💪🏾

♬ YOU HVES BE TRIPPIN – M 🫶🏾.

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO

@ladykdennis

#prankwars #fyp #fypシ゚viral #foryou #fypage #dennisgang #youtubers @mik_dennis19

♬ original sound – LadyK

“On my bahtee!!”

@nellyspanelli28

Can you tell thats their favorite photo

♬ Persuasive – Doechii

Dearest darling, if you are reading this text me immediately and let’s pick a photo

@iamkiloofdope

#stitch with @prettykwaunie she can come #kiloofdope #🏚dopefam #🏚gangnem #starrgang⭐️ #lgbt #viral #fyp

♬ original sound – Kilo Of Dope

I —

@monicaxanastasia

She did’nt really want to leave 😂

♬ Sensual Seduction – Snoop Dogg

She looks like a literal perfect pixie angel and I want her haircut

@_flwrchld

you thought i was feeling you?? i actually am stink.. come get me. 🫣 #lesbiantok #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #studs #lesbiancrush #wlwfyp🌈

♬ syrup by solomon – joe ♡

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!

