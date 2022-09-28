FYP: I’m In Charge Of The List And Your Mom Can Def Come To The Party

Happy Wednesday Sweet Stuffs,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@fashionfoodsin
#duet with @blkp1nk1e #fypシ 👋🏾😌
I learned about this recently and I only half know them but this is funny!
@oheyeknowher
there’s no going back after this😂 #LikeAMonarch #trend #astrology #zodiac #costar #lgbt #wlw #blacktiktok #losangeles
PLZ
@winter.vanity
and if i flip this table? then what? #drafts
HELPPPPPPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!
@jade.parchment
The epitome of having 🌈 besties #fyp #lgbt #bi #DMV #viral
What a perfect pregame
@swandadon1
Cause btch im otw ! Be standing in the road when i get there #gettfouttheway #greenscreen #getranover #plutotvisfree #lgbt🌈 #iwantallthesmoke💪🏾
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO
@ladykdennis
#prankwars #fyp #fypシ゚viral #foryou #fypage #dennisgang #youtubers @mik_dennis19
“On my bahtee!!”
@nellyspanelli28
Can you tell thats their favorite photo
Dearest darling, if you are reading this text me immediately and let’s pick a photo
@iamkiloofdope
#stitch with @prettykwaunie she can come #kiloofdope #🏚dopefam #🏚gangnem #starrgang⭐️ #lgbt #viral #fyp
I —
@monicaxanastasia
She did’nt really want to leave 😂
She looks like a literal perfect pixie angel and I want her haircut
@_flwrchld
you thought i was feeling you?? i actually am stink.. come get me. 🫣 #lesbiantok #femsoftiktok🏳️🌈 #studs #lesbiancrush #wlwfyp🌈
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!
The shirt!!!!! 💀💀💀
asked what time she was born hahaha
and yes the shirt !