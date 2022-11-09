FYP: I Guess Lemonade Isn’t Just For The Summertime

Happy Wednesday crown royales!!
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@justoo_parker
LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL
@sirwaterfalls
I mean at that point—by all means and please do enjoy
@ex.homo
My main question is—is the microphone on or off?
@taniea01
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH HELLLLLLLLLPPPPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!
@divinekay444
I'm not even joking in the slightest we do everything tgt I love it here
I—
@its_binks
Layering szn #grwm #plussizefashion #transmasc #nonbinary #topsurgery #lgbt🌈 #trans #queertiktok
Would absolutely attempt to steal every part of this outfit
@feliz.green
@NEXTKIDZ
Okay but pay attention to the hands in the back!!!
@kgplease
Would immediately let them know this is an anti-Jenny household tho…..
@glamduchandmi
LOUD LOUD LOUD TURN IT DOWN STOP YELLING AT ME ASJFHSKDKHDFLD
the ‘go to the bathroom together’ is going to have such a toxic breakup don’t @ me
Right?!!
Achievement unlocked! I understood each one of these today. Usually I’m impressed with my (middle aged, white) self if I understand like half of them.