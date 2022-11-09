FYP: I Guess Lemonade Isn’t Just For The Summertime

By

Happy Wednesday crown royales!!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@justoo_parker

#fyp #lgbt #fypシ #justooparker #lgbt🌈 #didyouyawn #didyouknow #studsoftiktok

♬ original sound – $

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

@sirwaterfalls

i did my thing alright #lesbiantiktok #studsoftiktok #studs #lgbt🌈 #lgbtq #lgbt #blackfem #blackqueer

♬ Rich Flex – Drake & 21 Savage

I mean at that point—by all means and please do enjoy

@ex.homo

♬ original sound – jay

My main question is—is the microphone on or off?

@taniea01

#fypシ゚viral #studsoftiktok🌈 #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Lil.T

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH HELLLLLLLLLPPPPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!

@divinekay444

I’m not even joking in the slightest we do everything tgt I love it here #fypシ #lgbtq #queer #montreal

♬ Original audio is dillvveed – Chris

I—

@its_binks

Layering szn #grwm #plussizefashion #transmasc #nonbinary #topsurgery #lgbt🌈 #trans #queertiktok

♬ girlfriend the bridge hemlocke springs nov 2nd – Hemlocke Springs

Would absolutely attempt to steal every part of this outfit

@feliz.green

@NEXTKIDZ

♬ original sound – vampxvp

Okay but pay attention to the hands in the back!!!

@kgplease

#thelword #thelwordgenerationq #thelwordgenq #bette #tina #shane #lgbt #lgbt #lgbtq #lgbtq🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt🌈 #lesbiantiktoker #lesbianshows #lesbiancouple

♬ The L Word Theme Song (The Way That We Live) (Full Version) – Betty

Would immediately let them know this is an anti-Jenny household tho…..

@glamduchandmi

Might even be tomorrow 😤🤣 #fypシ #fyp #foryou #glamduchandmi #lgbtq #lgbt #couple #funny #funnycouple #blacktiktok

♬ No thanks – kuwtkclips0

LOUD LOUD LOUD TURN IT DOWN STOP YELLING AT ME ASJFHSKDKHDFLD

