FYP: I Guess Lemonade Isn’t Just For The Summertime

Happy Wednesday crown royales!!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOL

I mean at that point—by all means and please do enjoy

My main question is—is the microphone on or off?

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH HELLLLLLLLLPPPPPPPPPPPPP!!!!!

I—

Would absolutely attempt to steal every part of this outfit

Okay but pay attention to the hands in the back!!!

Would immediately let them know this is an anti-Jenny household tho…..

LOUD LOUD LOUD TURN IT DOWN STOP YELLING AT ME ASJFHSKDKHDFLD