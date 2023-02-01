FYP: I Don’t Care What’s In Your Wallet — What’s Inside Your Carry-On?

Happy Wednesday High Femme Hotties,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@stacey_annor
If yk, yk🤫 #africantiktok #lgbtq #studsoftiktok #fyp #comedy
HOW BRAVE ARE YOU?!
@_astoldbylove
😫 I swear my next is going to love tf outta me #healingtiktok #exes #movingon #uhaullesbian #motivation
I —
@shai.mackk
Love you stink #fyp #relatable #dating #lgbt #wlwcouple #wlwrelationship
This is quite loud in fact.
@toushaay
got me excited for what 😭 #fyp #DoritosTriangleTryout #jokes
Plethe.
@travelconciergepartners
We still have cabins available and they’re calling your name! Join us 2/5-11 on Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady! Book now and get 60% off the second sailor and a FREE $300 alcohol drink package! Click the link in our bio! #fyp #lgbttravel #cruisetok #vacationtok #lgbt🌈
I dunno how I feel about being trapped on the open sea with a buncha dykes but — y’all have fun!
@tawilliams03
🙈#lgbt🌈 #fyp #femsoftiktok🏳️🌈
We love to see it!
@bare.minimum.mom
#stitch with @razortallon87
AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!
@_sayimani_
ik i jus got here but i gtg BigKim & LilKim misses me💨💨 #fypシ #stud #lgbt🌈
Like, time to call a car I had fun tho!
@kiahgrace1
✨ rug making tips! ✨ • start small, it’s more tiring than you think! 🧶 • less is more. keep colors and design simple as you start out (aka don’t be like me) 🌈 • have a sketch of your design and colors before going in, will speed up process ✍️ • they have to trim your rug and glue it so you won’t get it same day! 🕥 • bring snacks 🍎 @Freestyle Ceramics #rugmaking #rugtufting #customrug #chicagoart #chicagoartclass #chicagothingstodo #chicago #textileart
This feels like a nice gay little outing and I will be doing it with my partner
@aliyahstephens
Making Young M.A proud 🫡 #fyp #femmesoftiktok #wlw #domfem
Honestly, I’m just sharing this for the song
’30 minute talk about perceiving a ‘tone’ in your voice’ is giving emotionally abusive ex flashbacks, istg i do not understand why people put this out to the whole world like it’s cute
Ah yes, the date who woke up as I was sobbing next to her and said “I’m quite tired so I guess I’m going back to sleep”
A match made in heaven