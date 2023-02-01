FYP: I Don’t Care What’s In Your Wallet — What’s Inside Your Carry-On?

By

Happy Wednesday High Femme Hotties,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@stacey_annor

If yk, yk🤫 #africantiktok #lgbtq #studsoftiktok #fyp #comedy

♬ son original – Stevebrada

HOW BRAVE ARE YOU?!

@_astoldbylove

😫 I swear my next is going to love tf outta me #healingtiktok #exes #movingon #uhaullesbian #motivation

♬ MotIvaTiOn – .

I —

@shai.mackk

Love you stink #fyp #relatable #dating #lgbt #wlwcouple #wlwrelationship

♬ its a wrap for you baby. – 𝖒𝖈𝖆𝖗𝖊𝖞𝖆𝖚𝖉𝖎𝖔𝖘

This is quite loud in fact.

@toushaay

got me excited for what 😭 #fyp #DoritosTriangleTryout #jokes

♬ original sound – 🧸

Plethe.

@travelconciergepartners

We still have cabins available and they’re calling your name! Join us 2/5-11 on Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady! Book now and get 60% off the second sailor and a FREE $300 alcohol drink package! Click the link in our bio! #fyp #lgbttravel #cruisetok #vacationtok #lgbt🌈

♬ RealestK Toxic – RealestK

I dunno how I feel about being trapped on the open sea with a buncha dykes but — y’all have fun!

@tawilliams03

🙈#lgbt🌈 #fyp #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – ميرنا 🇸🇾🇮🇶

We love to see it!

@bare.minimum.mom

#stitch with @razortallon87

♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

AHHHHHHHHHH!!!!

@_sayimani_

ik i jus got here but i gtg BigKim & LilKim misses me💨💨 #fypシ #stud #lgbt🌈

♬ original sound – julia

Like, time to call a car I had fun tho!

@kiahgrace1

✨ rug making tips! ✨ • start small, it’s more tiring than you think! 🧶 • less is more. keep colors and design simple as you start out (aka don’t be like me) 🌈 • have a sketch of your design and colors before going in, will speed up process ✍️ • they have to trim your rug and glue it so you won’t get it same day! 🕥 • bring snacks 🍎 @Freestyle Ceramics #rugmaking #rugtufting #customrug #chicagoart #chicagoartclass #chicagothingstodo #chicago #textileart

♬ N Side – Steve Lacy

This feels like a nice gay little outing and I will be doing it with my partner

@aliyahstephens

Making Young M.A proud 🫡 #fyp #femmesoftiktok #wlw #domfem

♬ original sound – Mr. MCO

Honestly, I’m just sharing this for the song

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 241 articles for us.

