FYP: How I’m Supposed To Learn When Y’all Kissing?!

Happy Wednesday Peach Peonies!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@chantre1le

Not me giving #relationshipadvice because the love I have now needs to be shared 🤣 Im in love yall.. and that was the easy part. But staying there is what gets tricky… baby and I are halfway through our first read together and learning soooo much about how to maintain this “honeymoon” feeling 🖤 love this for us. love this for you. #lesbian #lesbiansoftiktok #queertiktok #queertok #queer #loveislove #loveis #inlove #inlovewithyou #fyp

♬ Aesthetic – Tollan Kim

You’re all paying attention to wrong thing and you know it

@pfsaq

God loves everyone, especially the gays, the gurls and the theys 🤝🏳️‍🌈🫡

♬ original sound – Khanyisa_Jaceni

Amen

@myweirdlife_

Im not them ho…… #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #lgbt🌈 #fypシ

♬ original sound – Roy Covington

Didn’t know I was everybody but ok

@ladybrowninnn

Mood swings all over the place lol #lesbiansoftiktok #lesbiancouple #gaytiktok

♬ original sound – Kuwra 🌹

She has HAD it okay! lolololol

@digital.olive

this makes complete sense idk idk #wlw #lgbt #girlfriendapplicationsopen #lesbian

♬ original sound – olive

How I’m confused but clear on it all at the same time?

@nolimittazzo1

♬ original sound – do it like it’s ur bday🧍🏽‍♀️

LOL @ THE LITE HEADSHAKE

@thelovvergirl

who u cheatin on me with this week stink #viral

♬ original sound – welcome

‘cos who is she?!

@shellesbian

i be doin the most when i like sb lol #CapCut #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #femsoftiktok #studsoftiktok

♬ want you – johnny ★

Plethe

@keishaogletree_

Story of my life😭😂 #fyp #fypシ #foryou #lgbt #lesbiansoftiktok #studsoftiktok #🏳️‍🌈 #relatable

♬ original sound – Colin French

Like plz leave me alone

@naomiscales

#lgbt🌈_marriedcouples❤ #blacklove #blacklesbiancouples #love #couplegoals #love @blacklikemarilyn #CapCut #lesbiansover50🌈❤️🌈

♬ original sound – zivsoundz

If you think I’m not dedicating an entire FYP to them next week you’re WRONG

