Happy Wednesday Flirty Fall Honeys,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

The cleanest your bedroom will ever be!

Clear ’em out right before the holidays I say

Did anyone take the time to read the hat?

They love a double standard

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO

OOP!

COS AINT NO WAY IN THE WORLD I COULD HANDLE IT!!!

LOL PLETHE!!!

I can’t express how loud this video is

WE LOVE FRIENDSHIP OVER HERE!!!