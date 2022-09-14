FYP: Getting Even A Slice of Sex Will Make You Clean Your Apartment

By

Happy Wednesday Flirty Fall Honeys,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@franchesca_leigh

My official #cleantok application #fyp #fypシ #apartmenttherapy

♬ original sound – Franchesca

The cleanest your bedroom will ever be!

@azemezi

and that’s on abusive parents 🥰 #itscoolwhentheydoit #fyp #queernigerian

♬ Back End – Finesse2tymes

Clear ’em out right before the holidays I say

@silverxxgoldd

Freeeeeeak 😏 #fyp #foryou #BigInkEnergy #FilmTeyvatIslands #studsoftiktok

♬ super freaky girl x luxurious – xxtristanxo

Did anyone take the time to read the hat?

@rodxlani

🙄🙄 #lgbtq #studsoftiktok🌈 #femsoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #rodandlani #fypシ

♬ original sound – IT GIRL 💕

They love a double standard

@soniquesaturdy

I’ve been at work all day mom idc!! #fyp

♬ original sound – Kevin King20

LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLO

@livelaughlie1

#wlw #🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – Coulda Been Records

OOP!

@darealbbjudy

#fyp #firsttake #allthatasschallenge #allthatassinsidethosejeans #lesbiansoftiktok #fall #blooper #tiktok

♬ Brown skin or a yellow bone – 🔊🖤

COS AINT NO WAY IN THE WORLD I COULD HANDLE IT!!!

@harlowgod

actual conversation with my mom #wlw #lgbt #lesbiansoftiktok #femmesoftiktok #comingout #ReTokforNature

♬ original sound – 😐😐

LOL PLETHE!!!

@bellablt33

Gf appreciation

♬ original sound – Morgan Alexa

I can’t express how loud this video is

@cdg.ley

and das on lesbians who luv to travel #fyp #blackgirltiktok #lgbt #softlife

♬ original sound – Marleigh Jack & Chris

WE LOVE FRIENDSHIP OVER HERE!!!

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 204 articles for us.

