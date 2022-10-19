Happy Wednesday Hotties,
I’m back!! I took a little break because we all need time to reset. I’m reset, ready to go, and excited to get back to bringing you your weekly dykey Tiktoks so — LET US GET NASTY!!!
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@savannahhannah_
LMAOOO I AM DRAMA 🤣😂 LIKE, WHAT DID YOU JUST CALL ME?!!
Just tell me what I did!!!!!!!
@liyahandjordan
😭😭😭😭😭 #fyp
When they dipped together….true love — now kiss.
@itsjungle
Mission accomplished 😂 #fyp #foryou #desfromguam #guahusijungle #pacificislander #lgbt #lesbiansoftiktok
The first comment on this video is wild — y’all are risky.
@toripearce2
LMAO i cant explain it thru text bae 🥺😩 #fyp #dreadhead #studtiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #prettystud #single #lgbt #toxic #imover21 #tiktokdonttakethisdown
DO NOT DO THIS AND DO NOT FALL FOR THIS!!!!
@ceewilldotcom
hi pretties 💕 #🏳️🌈fyp
Is this my new favorite TikTok sound?!?!
@urfavoritelightskinnnn
i’m currently grounded stealing my phone to post a tiktok😝 #fypシ #foryou
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!
@rt.liah
#foryou #trending #viral #comedу #fyp
LOL PLETHE
@lioness_tae94
I’m Looking For A Cougar 35+ #studsoftiktok🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #foryoupage #fyp #coastlyfe #mississippi #taepowe #cougar #dreadhead
Trimming all kinds of bushes eh?
@imgaybuthatefemales
add a lil razzle to the dazzle
♬ Song is ync by Lucian white on SoundCloud – ᴊᴏʀᴅᴀɴᴀᴜᴅɪᴏᴢᴢ 🦋
Teamwork!!
@akiraanddes_
#fyp #4u #4upage #viral #lgbt🌈 #fypシ #couple #femsoftiktok
Which one are yewwwwwwwww?!?!?!?!?!?
I missed this. Glad you got a break and glad you’re back!