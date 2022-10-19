FYP: Don’t You Dare Call Me By My Name

Happy Wednesday Hotties,

I’m back!! I took a little break because we all need time to reset. I’m reset, ready to go, and excited to get back to bringing you your weekly dykey Tiktoks so — LET US GET NASTY!!!

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@savannahhannah_

LMAOOO I AM DRAMA 🤣😂 LIKE, WHAT DID YOU JUST CALL ME?!!

♬ original sound – $avannah Hannah

Just tell me what I did!!!!!!!

@liyahandjordan

😭😭😭😭😭 #fyp

♬ original sound – Mercy

When they dipped together….true love — now kiss.

@itsjungle

Mission accomplished 😂 #fyp #foryou #desfromguam #guahusijungle #pacificislander #lgbt #lesbiansoftiktok

♬ Return of the Mack – Mark Morrison

The first comment on this video is wild — y’all are risky.

@toripearce2

LMAO i cant explain it thru text bae 🥺😩 #fyp #dreadhead #studtiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #prettystud #single #lgbt #toxic #imover21 #tiktokdonttakethisdown

♬ EAT IT UP – naz ⚔️🥷🏾

DO NOT DO THIS AND DO NOT FALL FOR THIS!!!!

@ceewilldotcom

hi pretties 💕 #🏳️‍🌈fyp

♬ original sound – Key 🤍.

Is this my new favorite TikTok sound?!?!

@urfavoritelightskinnnn

i’m currently grounded stealing my phone to post a tiktok😝 #fypシ #foryou

♬ original sound – Yasmine

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!

@rt.liah

#foryou #trending #viral #comedу #fyp

♬ original sound – Roy Veal

LOL PLETHE

@lioness_tae94

I’m Looking For A Cougar 35+ #studsoftiktok🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok #foryoupage #fyp #coastlyfe #mississippi #taepowe #cougar #dreadhead

♬ original sound – BratzDoll

Trimming all kinds of bushes eh?

@imgaybuthatefemales

add a lil razzle to the dazzle

♬ Song is ync by Lucian white on SoundCloud – ᴊᴏʀᴅᴀɴᴀᴜᴅɪᴏᴢᴢ 🦋

Teamwork!!

@akiraanddes_

#fyp #4u #4upage #viral #lgbt🌈 #fypシ #couple #femsoftiktok

♬ Pretty Boy Swag – Soulja Boy

Which one are yewwwwwwwww?!?!?!?!?!?

