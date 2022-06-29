FYP: Be Obsessed With Me Or Leave Me Alone

By

Happy Wednesday flowerpots,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@davonia_

il just come back another time boo🥺😂#foryoupage #lgbt #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #viral #dmv

♬ original sound – user7479402274578

What’s your go-to song in these moments?

@mirandamaday

did i mention im a leo … #marriage #relationship #leo

♬ The most beautiful gorgeous – Dank 2.0

Which one are you?

@smoky.lai

Suddenly i got another mission to focus on😮‍💨 #fyp #fypシ #foryou #gay #AmazonMusicProudHeroes

♬ life support mashup by mvlfoy – toukass

Look who is suddenly paying attention

@lesgetlucky

When you thought you were going out… but the sleepy lesbian has other plans 🍿🎥🤨#lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #blacklgbtq🏳️‍🌈 #lgbtq🌈 #ftllesbians #lgbtflorida #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #lesbiancouplegoals #wlw #wlwcouple #wlwtiktok #lesbiansoftiktokover30🌈 #lgbt

♬ original sound – Lucas and Rachael

LOL PLZ

@ariesfinestt

And you zigzagged the ketchup tf 😂. #foryoupage #fyp #lgbt #stud #fem #lgbtqtiktok #fypシ #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #viral #lgbtq🌈 #gay #wlw #loveislove #studsoftiktok #femsoftiktok #lgbt🌈 #lesbian #ItsGreatOutdoor #CheetosReaperReactions #pridemonth #couple #relationshipproblems #toxicrelationship #toxic #relatable

♬ original sound – Katie Wilson

HELPPPPPPPP!!!!!!!!

@reaallowkee

Baby Aboooarddd 😂🤘🏾 #fypシ #lgbt🌈 #studoftiktok🏳️‍🌈

♬ original sound – IamLonnieBee

This is cute but also I would have to fight you

@mividatho

Guess what happened after that 💀#pridemonth #lgbtq #girlfriend #fyp #blacktiktok #bestfriend

♬ you sexy as hell – ﾒ𝟶

Y’all went home and prayed?

@overdrivechan333

👀👀#stud #pillowprincesses #fypage #lgbt

♬ original sound – Monica G Myrick

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!

@millystonetv

Yall know how we do lmao we moving FAST #millystonetv #MakeASplash #AmazonVirtualTryOn

♬ original sound – Kamilah Raines

THE FUCKING LAUGH!!!

@officiallyverygay

I’m a lucky lucky lil duckie #queercouple #queerlove #couplegoals #engayed #queertiktok

♬ Crimson And Clover – The Shacks

Like — yes please

@kgplease

We all gonna be twinnin this summer 😩😂 #wlw #studtok #lesbiantiktoker #atl #atlanta #lgbt🌈 #targettanktop #foryoupage

♬ original sound – Julian Hagins

I —

