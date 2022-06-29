FYP: Be Obsessed With Me Or Leave Me Alone

Happy Wednesday flowerpots,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@davonia_
il just come back another time boo🥺😂#foryoupage #lgbt #studsoftiktok #lesbiansoftiktok #viral #dmv
What’s your go-to song in these moments?
@mirandamaday
did i mention im a leo … #marriage #relationship #leo
Which one are you?
@smoky.lai
Suddenly i got another mission to focus on😮💨 #fyp #fypシ #foryou #gay #AmazonMusicProudHeroes
Look who is suddenly paying attention
@lesgetlucky
When you thought you were going out… but the sleepy lesbian has other plans 🍿🎥🤨#lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈 #blacklgbtq🏳️🌈 #lgbtq🌈 #ftllesbians #lgbtflorida #lesbiansoftiktokover30 #lesbiancouplegoals #wlw #wlwcouple #wlwtiktok #lesbiansoftiktokover30🌈 #lgbt
LOL PLZ
@ariesfinestt
And you zigzagged the ketchup tf 😂. #foryoupage #fyp #lgbt #stud #fem #lgbtqtiktok #fypシ #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈 #viral #lgbtq🌈 #gay #wlw #loveislove #studsoftiktok #femsoftiktok #lgbt🌈 #lesbian #ItsGreatOutdoor #CheetosReaperReactions #pridemonth #couple #relationshipproblems #toxicrelationship #toxic #relatable
HELPPPPPPPP!!!!!!!!
@reaallowkee
Baby Aboooarddd 😂🤘🏾 #fypシ #lgbt🌈 #studoftiktok🏳️🌈
This is cute but also I would have to fight you
@mividatho
Guess what happened after that 💀#pridemonth #lgbtq #girlfriend #fyp #blacktiktok #bestfriend
Y’all went home and prayed?
@overdrivechan333
👀👀#stud #pillowprincesses #fypage #lgbt
AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
@millystonetv
Yall know how we do lmao we moving FAST #millystonetv #MakeASplash #AmazonVirtualTryOn
THE FUCKING LAUGH!!!
@officiallyverygay
I’m a lucky lucky lil duckie #queercouple #queerlove #couplegoals #engayed #queertiktok
Like — yes please
@kgplease
We all gonna be twinnin this summer 😩😂 #wlw #studtok #lesbiantiktoker #atl #atlanta #lgbt🌈 #targettanktop #foryoupage
I —
I live for the fyp
🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤
I need this every Wednesday