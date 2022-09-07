FYP: Are Studs With Locs In A Cult That We Don’t Know About?

By

Happy Wednesday Tippy Tops,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@jaytransit_

it’s like a mark that most studs take when they transform 💀#clonesquad #MessFreeHero #fyp #GenshinTeleport #foryou #lgbt🌈 #studsoftiktok🌈 #babystuds #funny #comedу #chubbystud

♬ original sound – The real Huey Freeman✨

I can now never watch this scene the same again

@_1jrob

#philly #fyp #viral @naddii_1 🫡

♬ BRI USED MY SOUND – 🫶🏽

Literally no one is saying this to you and you know it

@josselynmorris

LOL LIKE HOLD UP BRUH THIS AIN’T A GAME 💀 (TIK TOK WE ARE BOTH OVER 21 😘) @bralynnexhughes #lgbt #lgbtq #wlw #lesbian #stud #studsoftiktok

♬ 711 by beyonce – 😈

So happy this generation of queers is like “ABSOLUTELY THE FUCK NOT”

@.kaytheface

yall got me traumatized 😂 shes so genuine and yall the devil #fypシ #wlw🌈 #datingolderwomen #jokes #imnottoxiciswear

♬ original sound – kaytheface

Paging Christina Tucker & Dani Janae

@n._herbo

#lgbtq #domnolabel #fyp

♬ original sound – Tik Toker

The lighting is making this hornier than it is

@baydaviss

Luv u

♬ Belém – DAO

Constantly perfection

@jad3.carmel

i should have abs #fyp #wlw #femsoftiktok

♬ Sweetener by Ariana Grande – 🫡

THIS TIKTOK RIGHT HERE YOUR HONOUR!!!!

@versailllesss

someone came in💔 #fyp #butch #lesbian #nonbinary #transmasc #swag #fitcheck

♬ original sound – K.I

Correct.

@kehlani

whatever stage of lesbian this is i’m here now

♬ everybody is gay – damonjweber

A Taurus

@moflows83_comedy

🧐 i don’t have a 🥜 sack full of courage!! 🤨😰😅#shutup #scared #🏳️‍🌈 #bugs #moflowscomedy #greenscreenvideo

♬ original sound – Jbizzygaming

I —

@victoria.nellum

🤭💞 #fyp #lgbt

♬ super freaky girl x luxurious – xxtristanxo

I have exactly two questions but — whatever

@xokaris

♬ original sound – ❦

Accurate

@blackolivemoji

it’s hard out here #stud4stud #s4s #lesbiantiktok #studsoftiktok #fems #fyp #trend

♬ original sound – Armen

AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!

Shelli Nicole

Shelli Nicole is a Detroit-raised, Chicago-based writer. Her work has appeared in Bustle, HelloGiggles & Marie Claire. She is terrified of mermaids and teenagers equally.

Shelli has written 201 articles for us.

