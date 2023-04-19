FYP: A Bunch Of TikToks Of People In Love Doing Love Stuff

By

Happy Wednesday hydrated hamsters,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@courtlex_

Had to catch her off guard 😂😂😂 #courtandlex

♬ PRETTY BOY FLOW – STURDYYOUNGIN

Practice makes perfect

@kizxgr

Miss you more than I can put into words man. Forever & always my person ❤️‍🩹 #grief #wlw #lesbian #partnerloss #lgbt #suicideawareness

♬ Halley’s Comet – Billie Eilish

Ok this one is sad yes but still

@naomiscales

#CapCut #love #blacklove #family #lgbt🌈 #thisisus @blacklikemarilyn

♬ This Is Us – Album Version – Keyshia Cole

Literally, stop it

@nitasofly_

I love it here 🥰 #longdistancerelationship #lgbt #studsoftiktok #foryou #fyp #lesbiansoftiktok #travel

♬ original sound – JP 🇵🇭

Earn those Skymiles babes

@trecy.sarah

Un shampoing de qualités ✨😍 #locks #lockstyles #shampoing #entretienlocks #fypシ #lgbt #couplegoals #971🇬🇵 #pourtoi #foryoupage #love #locksforlove #sosatisfying #satisfying

♬ She Share Story (for Vlog) – 山口夕依

This one took me a second but then I realized it was another human and now its cute

@th3favourit3s

@orionsun – Coffee For Dinner

♬ original sound – The Favourites.

ONIONS. STACKS AND STACKS OF ONIONS.

@itstherascoes

Everyday I have to fight for love #couplecontent #lovelanguages #marriedlife #whatpersonalspace

♬ original sound – Jay Shetty

PLETHE.

@_1lilniy

be misding lil shorty bad🙄#fyp

♬ Beyonce x My Husband x Casa Di Remix – CasaDi

We should be thankful having minutes is no longer a thing

@tiffchrissy

True story #lgbt #lgbtq #marriedlife #funnyvideos #viralvideo #viral #viraltiktok #lgbtcouple🌈👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 #content #Fyp

♬ original sound – Christine&Tiffany

lololololololol

@alysiarants

PSA #wlw #lesbians #cry #tiktok #healthylesbianrelationship #blacklesbiantiktok

♬ original sound – alysia

Drop your weekly numbers with a breakdown plz thanks

@chippi.twins

“Love is not having to hold your farts in anymore” 🤭❤ #cute #baby #love #babyvoice #animation #cartoon #fart #chippitwins

♬ nhạc nền – Chippi Twins – Chippi Twins

PLETHE LOL

