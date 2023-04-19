FYP: A Bunch Of TikToks Of People In Love Doing Love Stuff

Happy Wednesday hydrated hamsters,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@courtlex_
Had to catch her off guard 😂😂😂 #courtandlex
Practice makes perfect
@kizxgr
Miss you more than I can put into words man. Forever & always my person ❤️🩹 #grief #wlw #lesbian #partnerloss #lgbt #suicideawareness
Ok this one is sad yes but still
@naomiscales
#CapCut #love #blacklove #family #lgbt🌈 #thisisus @blacklikemarilyn
Literally, stop it
@nitasofly_
I love it here 🥰 #longdistancerelationship #lgbt #studsoftiktok #foryou #fyp #lesbiansoftiktok #travel
Earn those Skymiles babes
@trecy.sarah
Un shampoing de qualités ✨😍 #locks #lockstyles #shampoing #entretienlocks #fypシ #lgbt #couplegoals #971🇬🇵 #pourtoi #foryoupage #love #locksforlove #sosatisfying #satisfying
This one took me a second but then I realized it was another human and now its cute
@th3favourit3s
@orionsun – Coffee For Dinner
ONIONS. STACKS AND STACKS OF ONIONS.
@itstherascoes
Everyday I have to fight for love #couplecontent #lovelanguages #marriedlife #whatpersonalspace
PLETHE.
@_1lilniy
be misding lil shorty bad🙄#fyp
We should be thankful having minutes is no longer a thing
@tiffchrissy
True story #lgbt #lgbtq #marriedlife #funnyvideos #viralvideo #viral #viraltiktok #lgbtcouple🌈👩❤️💋👩 #content #Fyp
lololololololol
@alysiarants
PSA #wlw #lesbians #cry #tiktok #healthylesbianrelationship #blacklesbiantiktok
Drop your weekly numbers with a breakdown plz thanks
@chippi.twins
“Love is not having to hold your farts in anymore” 🤭❤ #cute #baby #love #babyvoice #animation #cartoon #fart #chippitwins
PLETHE LOL