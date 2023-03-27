I was an indoor kid. I’ve written a bit about having grown up in the Yukon, and I will write more in the years to come, but let me tell you, when eight months out of the year it is both deathly cold and impossibly dark, you watch a LOT of TV and movies. We didn’t have cable for most of my childhood, but we did eventually get a VCR, and there was a local video store — shoutout 38 Famous Video — and it was in TV and movies and video games that I could imagine myself as the ultimate version of who I wanted to be everytime I shut my eyes. My budding adolescence and my confused gender identity led to a lot of “do i want to be her or be with her” fascination with many of the women I saw in media, and I think it is important and imperative that we honor all the ideas of ourselves we created in the rich world of our secret desires as kids. So with that in mind, my loves, join me as I pay homage to a random selection of all the women, and one nonbinary icon from the otherside, that I wanted to be.

Zuul from Ghostbusters

I’m not afraid to tell you I was terrified of this movie when I was a kid. I remember renting it with my family, all of us gathered on our little yellow and orange floral print sofa to watch it. At the point where we are introduced to the very concept of Zuul – in Sigourney Weaver’s impossibly large New York kitchen – when the eggs start to bubble over, I was sure I would never sleep again. I watched the next 20 minutes through scared and shaky fingers, but then at the end when we met the androgynous and evil Zuul, I became immediately OBSESSED with them. I had never seen anyone like them. Something in every step they took, every hand movement, and every confident pose with giant evil dog guardians made me want a shockingly well manicured haircut and a delightfully clocky voice. They were powerful, and where I was embattled in an internal war in my head about the gender I was and the gender I wanted, they seemed to stalk the hallways of something entirely new. The first instance of possibility of something I had never imagined being possible. Maybe everything is possible.

Princess Mombi from Return To Oz

Continuing in the canon of “movies that scared the shit out of little Niko”, Return To Oz is the oft-forgotten and weird-as-fuck sequel to the beloved Wizard Of Oz that is more in line with Frank L. Braum’s original vision for the Oz series of books. It presents a magical world which was always intended to be a weird land populated by weird little guys of all genders. Princess Mombi is the evil witch who has an army of wheelers — terrifying little guys with wheels for hands — at her beck and call. She has locked the returned and newly electroshock-therapied Dorothy (seriously, watch this movie, it’s so weird and amazing) in her strange castle that contains a room of different heads that she wears depending on her mood. Let me tell you, when you’re a little queer kid who knows she’s supposed to be a woman, the idea of “hey, you can be a bunch of different women depending on the day” is haunting in the best possible way. Not to be all 2023 Internet about Mombi putting on her best bitchy head when she’s pissed off, but that is 100% a vibe, and who among us doesn’t want to be a variety of women when we are trying to convey the very real complexities of our emotions? Yes, she is the villain, but it is my feeling that the villain is always the most fleshed out character, because we need to understand the how and why of their terrifying nature, and the hero is simply some girl. I didn’t want to be just some girl; I wanted to be the wide array of every woman imaginable. Mombi could be that, and I wanted the same.

Rene from Mallrats

I am one of many who spent a chunk of time very invested in Kevin Smith’s growing universe of indie films after a friend gave me a VHS copy of Clerks and I called him to say he had given me a bad rip, this one was in black and white. Look, no one said I was cultured. I loved Clerks, because I was a nerd who loved Star Wars and comics and also the rich inner-world of dend-end labor, and that is all alive in there. But it was Mallrats, starring former professional skateboard legend Jason Lee and one of the London brothers (ask your mom), that lives on as my favorite to this day. I love a mess. I love a cast where everyone is flawed and a little fucked up and no one is entirely perfect but they all try to just get the last line in before the curtain comes. Mallrats features 90210’s Shannon Doherty as Lee’s erstwhile lover Rene, who leaves him for the worst version of Ben Affleck. She’s snarky and sexy and a little mean and makes a point early in the movie of saying she wouldn’t suffer any shit with a smile, and while everyone was lusting at her, I just wanted to be her. I still do, to be perfectly honest, and this says a lot about me. She wanted romance and to be loved and to fuck in an elevator and still be a bit of a snarky bitch, and who among us doesn’t long for these simple pleasures.

Deb from Empire Records

Truth be told, when I was young I thought Liv Tyler’s character in this movie was who I wanted to be, but in the last few years I have returned to this film for podcast reasons (I did an episode about the soundtrack for my old Soundtracks podcast V/A Club and was a guest on You Are Good about the movie itself), and the more I dissected it, the more I realized I always wanted to be Debra. The sad suicidal girl who didn’t know much but knew she didn’t want to be here anymore and tried to kill herself with a lady bic and then did her best to duck anyone who earnestly tried to help her. Not even kind daddy Anthony LaPaglia was powerful enough to get through to her. But she again was snarky and a bit damaged, and yes a pattern is emerging. I just always wanted to be a woman but never wanted to be perfect, and so I found myself as a weed growing through the cracks of any given sidewalk.

Aya Brea from Parasite Eve

Okay, here’s where we get into some nerd bonafides. I was one of many indoor kids who purchased a Playstation One and immediately set about having my Playstation One be my entire world. I bought Final Fantasy 7, and I bought the official Prima guidebook for it. I became an RPG gamer and eagerly scooped up every game from Square Enix, including the absolutely buckwild Parasite Eve, where you play a cop named Aya fighting an evil woman who controls Mitochondria (?) named Eve. The story never really made sense, but there was something in the way the heroine was a woman in the first place that appealed to me and also caused the guy at the video game store to warn me and say “you know you have to play as a chick in this one, right?” because in the 90s if a thing had a woman in a starring role it was For Women in that kind of backwards thinking that led to us creating pink pens for women. The powers you gain as you level up in Parasite Eve were based on your DNA changing, and there is maybe nothing more appealing to a closeted trans woman without the internet or any good trans reading material than my DNA is changing and making me more powerful oh no why does this spark something in me. This is honestly just me holding myself back from writing a whole goddamn book in here about Parasite Eve and the 90s RPG craze kicked off by the success of Final Fantasy.

Maid Marian from the Robin Hood Disney movie

Everybody likes to talk about how fuckable the literal fox Robin Hood is in this movie and yes, of course he is, but also…we need to talk about Maid Marian. Who is sweet and mischievous and honestly feels like she has a thing going with Lady Cluck, because we love a femme/butch couple. I never wanted to be Robin Hood like so many of the younger boys who watched this, or really any, version of Robin Hood, and this is somehow the sexiest version by a wide margin (sorry Kevin Costner). So many of the strong women archetypes I adored in movies were always a bit on the butch/masc side, and I loved that, but I was also drawn to desires that ran a little more femme, and Maid Marian kind of has all of that. She’s always wearing that weird veil hat and a nice dress, but also she absolutely rules that fucking badminton court, and I bet she could win that archery contest if she wanted to but also would probably rather just relax and have a mint julep or whatever you drink at archery tournaments because she loves a little leisure with Lady Cluck, and I simply cannot help but adore her.

Janice, The bass player from Dr. Teeth And The Electric Mayhem

I know Janice is supposed to be a pastiche of Mick Jagger and Janis Joplin, but because I am a child of the late 1980s/early 90s, I always sort of thought Janice has a bit of a D’arcy from the Smashing Pumpkins vibe, and I also was obsessed with D’arcy from the Smashing Pumpkins. I always wanted to be a musician when I was a kid; I just never wanted to practice or make friends, and there’s kind of no point to being in a band if you’re never wanting to do those two integral things. And so instead, I would just always imagine I was in a band and Janice was the girl muppet in a sea of dudes in Dr Teeth and the Electric Mayhem and was cool and also seemingly always a bit stoned, and you know I have a soft spot for a woman who is so self-assured she can be a little checked out and in her own little world.

Dr. Sattler from Jurassic Park

People forget that Jurassic Park is a trans movie, but not me babe. “It’s not a trans movie”, inevitably some weirdo who never actually reads this site will comment. Okay, you tell me what a movie about a bunch of dinosaurs that shed their gender assigned at birth in favor of their desires is, because that’s pretty trans to me. Anyway, I was both a Dinosaur Kid AND a Michael Crichton Kid, and this movie was everything for me. I saw it at the Kwanlin Cinema in Whitehorse, Yukon where I grew up 13 times in a single week. And all the other Dinosaur Kids wanted to be Dr. Grant, but not me. I was infatuated with Laura Dern as Dr. Ellie Sattler because she was a cool dinosaur herself but also, and this was very important to me as a kid, not a man. I also wanted to shed my gender assigned at birth in favor of my desires, and Dr. Sattler in her best outdoor lesbian outfit was, and continues to be, iconic for me. Honestly, I could go on. And on. But this isn’t the time.

Bailey Quarters from WKRP

In addition to being a Dinosaur Kid I was also a TV-shows-that-ended-at-least-a-decade-before-I-was-born kid, and this is because we never had cable and instead had a shitty pair of rabbit ears my father had wired to the ceiling of our unfinished basement to try and get a decent signal. God, I feel like the oldest bitch in the world writing out how we used to watch TV when you didn’t have cable. But I digress. WKRP was on TV when we didn’t have cable, and I have long been obsessed with music and workplace culture, and WKRP is honestly, to this day, the best confluence of the two. There are lots of heroes here: burnout morning DJ Dr. Johnny Fever, nighttime DJ with his own gong in the studio Venus Flytrap, lesbian icon Andy Travis, and my personal favorite Bailey Quarters. The kind of quiet girl with glasses who secretly wants to be a DJ and to be cool and seen and perceived the same as she feels everyone else around her is, and I loved her blend of casual insecurity and big dreams. When you’re a kid who wants to grow up to be a woman who feels in line with your idea of yourself as a bit of a quiet kid who is quick with a comeback at the right time but is also maybe a bit of a hot nerd — look no further than Bailey Quarters.

All of the Golden Girls

My mom used to get these VHS tapes in the mail that were a blend of Designing Women, The Golden Girls, and the occasional episode of Empty Nest, the Golden Girls spin-off. I love thinking of The Golden Girls as the living avatars of a spectrum of the Id, Ego, and Superego. These four women living together in a retirement home who are wholly unique with their own flaws and triumphs and distinct personalities. It was rare to watch a TV show that was not only centered on older women, but also older women who were allowed to fail. It is STILL rare to see this on TV, which is just…why are we afraid to show failure? Something I struggled with as I struggled with my own identity was this idea of what if I become a woman and I am bad or my flaws are more apparent. What if I’m a bad person or do bad things? And it’s important to realize all of those things are true and will happen, and the best thing we can do is talk through it with our closest friends and sassy Italian mother who is actually younger than us in real life. Also, Bea Arthur was representation for tall women everywhere early, and I love her for that. Who doesn’t want to grow old gracefully, sit with your friends, eat cheesecake, and talk about all the men that you hate? We could be so lucky. I never could visualize my old years as a man, but I could be any one of the Golden Girls, and that thrill of this life is not knowing which one I’ll get to be.