I don’t think anyone ever expected there to be a third Guardians Of The Galaxy movie. When the first one was announced, it was met with a resounding “who” by the movie-going public at large, yet to be made weary by the stampede of Marvel films slowly taking over megaplexes the world over. Guardians 1 released in 2014 on the heels of the first singularly titled Avengers movie, the one which culminated with both a great battle and a scene of superheroes solemnly eating shawarma in the rubble of downtown New York City.

In many ways, Guardians of the Galaxy was released in a different world. In 2014, we had just begun a ponderous journey into monetized nostalgia and the cycle of big-budget movies built on the labour of overworked and underpaid workers in CGI studios. But Guardians was a gamble that worked, a property that as a comic book wasn’t even terribly popular among readers. As a Guardians fan before the movie was announced, I recall seeing Marvel head Kevin Feige announce it and thinking well this is where this ride ends I guess, no one’s gonna see that, and it’s a mixed blessing that it worked so well because look at us now, look at what they made of my boy.

But what Guardians proved is that audiences are willing to see an endless parade of these kinds of movies and also willing to gamble on the unknown and the unseen with the right trust in the studio. And this is why I think it’s time to let Marvel movies become a little more queer and a lot more Canadian. I think it is time for us to see Alpha Flight.

Alpha Flight is, she says reductively, either the Canadian Avengers or the Canadian X-Men depending on your preferred franchise. They include, among other luminaries, a short king named Puck who is from Saskatchewan and was once friends with Ernest Hemingway, a guy named Guardian who unironically made his costume extremely Canadian-flag-themed, a scientist who became a Sasquatch, and a pair of French Canadian mutants, one of whom — Northstar — was a former competitive-level skier, then a member of a French-Canadian separatist movement, and then a member of a paramilitary Canadian superhero team.

It is exactly the kind of ragtag group of misfits that is largely unknown by the never-read-a-comic audience at large that helped catapult Guardians into a behemoth, giving us movie star Chris Pratt. Remember the first trailer where they showed him topless and chiseled, and we collectively asked is that the guy from Parks & Rec? These were, of course, the days before Elliot Page called him out for attending a homophobic megachurch. Guardians also taught us Vin Diesel could capture the essence beating away in the heart of a big tree guy.

But there is something in Alpha Flight that is lacking in Guardians. It’s an important part of Marvel history that is slow to be cast in the spotlight, and it’s really what the brand needs if it wants to find a way to maintain any relevance. Alpha Flight is kind of queer.

Northstar, aka Jean-Baptiste Beaubier, is the first openly gay superhero in Marvel history. His queerness was announced in 1992 in the midst of the ongoing HIV and AIDS crisis. He reveals his gay identity while in battle with someone called — and I regret to tell you this — Major Mapleleaf. He specifically reveals himself to be a gay man as he fights to protect a young girl suffering from AIDS, in battle with a man enraged by the medical mistreatment of his own son who had died of complications due to the virus. The moment provided a topical and pointed conversation on not just the lives of LGBTQ people in the early 90s when it was not an oft-discussed topic in mainstream media, but also the HIV and AIDS epidemic, which was even less frequently discussed in the mainstream.

Sasquatch, aka Walter Langkowski, is a physicist from Vancouver, British Columbia (who also briefly played for the Green Bay Packers for some reason) who wanted to turn himself into the Hulk and blasts himself with gamma radiation in the arctic circle and, because of the northern lights (I promise I am NOT shitting you about how we-read-books-about-Canada all of this is), becomes a Sasquatch instead of a Hulk. There was a brief time where in the ins-and-outs of Langkowski’s life, death, and rebirth, he briefly ended up in a woman’s body, took to calling herself Wanda Langkowski and fought to be legally recognized as such (and as alive). Eventually, he de-transitions back to his old form and life and name, but the soil was tilled for a trans exploration of what it means to be in a body and what it means to find yourself reborn in a life you would literally fight for to be legally safe and securely your own.

And then there’s Puck, who is just a little guy with a cigar and a poet’s soul. He’s a bit of an acrobat and is friends with Wolverine because they’re both ageless Canadians, and he is the heart of Alpha Flight. Every team has to have a heart to tend in their garden after all.

Alpha Flight is weird and fun and Canadian, and if we can get guys from fucking space in these films, surely moviegoers can admit they’re a bit curious about what the fuck is up with Canada. We gave you the very first openly gay Marvel superhero; we have a trans-coded Sasquatch who transforms on the might of their own willpower; and we’ve got a short king who used to be friends with Hemingway. I just think this is a team that deserves some love and attention, and it is owed the opportunity to be weird and colourful and also proudly gay. We deserve this, goddamnit.

At the very least, if you are from Marvel and want someone to write a very trans story about Sasquatch who also is trans and from closer to the Arctic Circle than most of you might ever get to, you have my email. I already spell Labour and Colour with a little U.

Gutter Talk is a biweekly series by Niko Stratis that looks at comic books from a queer and trans perspective.