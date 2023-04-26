FYP: Let Studs Date Each Other And Fall In Love If They Want

Happy Wednesday Working Squirrels,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

@nicolebloomgarden

The twitch in the eye SCARY. AF. 😂😂😂😂😂😂

♬ original sound – Nicole Bloomgarden

“I would never”

@thenohomoshow

Stud 4 Stud Relationships Need To Be Normalized Within Our Community! #bossbrittxdjexel #lesbians #lgbtq #lesbiantiktok #fyp #studs #stud4stud #studforstud #studtiktok

♬ Princess Diana – Ice Spice & Nicki Minaj

WILD that this is still a thing!

@lu5key5

10 months later I asked my girl to be my girlfriend 😆🤟🏾🥰🫶🏾 #blacklesbiantiktok #dallaslesbian🌈 #houstonlesbians #loveislove #fyp #studforstud

♬ ICU – Coco Jones

This is obviously very cute.

@awengchuol

My baby fr @Imani #fouryou #iloveyou #fyp #wlw #ah #4u

♬ original sound – Def Jam

Love is not a lie

@cryscrys90

Im too old to be like this #viral #trending #fyp

♬ original sound – J̾o̾r̾d̾y̾n̾

The comments on this are 10/10

@cyberfairy_888

Trust me u won’t need a spennanight bag when u come over 🫡 #spennanightbag #fypシ゚viral

♬ original sound – ParisSashay

CLOTHES OFF AT THE DOOR!!!

@sincity694

You got beef w/ my boo, you got beef w/ me 😤 #wlw #queer #fems #👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️‍🌈 #wlwlesbian #studsoftiktok #fyp

♬ original sound – 🥷🏽’s ain’t 💩

Like, I hate everybody at your office too babe!

@yensiddy_

That sht attractive like damn baby okay let them know 😂 foryou fyp lgbt wlw comedy lesbiansoftiktok shygirl

♬ original sound – .Ky

Hype me up babe!!!!!

@lexiwitdawaters_

PLEASEEE #fyp #foryou

♬ 21 need some pssy – About rap🚀

Plethe lol

@phenoxthegodess1

Tough #wokewinter #fyp #foryoupage

♬ original sound – 𝓩𝓪♈️

I love the range of summer plans

@keh.laniiii

“y’all is gay” never gets old 😂.. #lgbt #lgbtq #kehlani #kehlaniclips #fypシ #fyp #viralvideo #viraltiktok #fypp #goviral #relatable #fyppp #love

♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

“Y’ALL IS GAY” — I am y’all

@badqueerspod

Episode 152 I Love is Blind: The gayest non gay show badqueerspod podcastclips lgbtpodcast loveisblind lib

♬ original sound – badqueerspod

“The gayest non-gay show on TV!”

