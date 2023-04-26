FYP: Let Studs Date Each Other And Fall In Love If They Want

Happy Wednesday Working Squirrels,

Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!

“I would never”

WILD that this is still a thing!

This is obviously very cute.

Love is not a lie

The comments on this are 10/10

CLOTHES OFF AT THE DOOR!!!

Like, I hate everybody at your office too babe!

@yensiddy_ That sht attractive like damn baby okay let them know 😂 foryou fyp lgbt wlw comedy lesbiansoftiktok shygirl ♬ original sound – .Ky

Hype me up babe!!!!!

Plethe lol

I love the range of summer plans

“Y’ALL IS GAY” — I am y’all

@badqueerspod Episode 152 I Love is Blind: The gayest non gay show badqueerspod podcastclips lgbtpodcast loveisblind lib ♬ original sound – badqueerspod

“The gayest non-gay show on TV!”