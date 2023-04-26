FYP: Let Studs Date Each Other And Fall In Love If They Want

Happy Wednesday Working Squirrels,
Time for FYP — my weekly round-up of Tik-Tok queerness that either taught me something, made me laugh, or turned me on — let’s get into it!
@nicolebloomgarden
The twitch in the eye SCARY. AF. 😂😂😂😂😂😂
“I would never”
@thenohomoshow
Stud 4 Stud Relationships Need To Be Normalized Within Our Community! #bossbrittxdjexel #lesbians #lgbtq #lesbiantiktok #fyp #studs #stud4stud #studforstud #studtiktok
WILD that this is still a thing!
@lu5key5
10 months later I asked my girl to be my girlfriend 😆🤟🏾🥰🫶🏾 #blacklesbiantiktok #dallaslesbian🌈 #houstonlesbians #loveislove #fyp #studforstud
This is obviously very cute.
@awengchuol
My baby fr @Imani #fouryou #iloveyou #fyp #wlw #ah #4u
Love is not a lie
@cryscrys90
Im too old to be like this #viral #trending #fyp
The comments on this are 10/10
@cyberfairy_888
Trust me u won’t need a spennanight bag when u come over 🫡 #spennanightbag #fypシ゚viral
CLOTHES OFF AT THE DOOR!!!
@sincity694
You got beef w/ my boo, you got beef w/ me 😤 #wlw #queer #fems #👩❤️💋👩 #lgbt🌈 #lesbiansoftiktok🏳️🌈 #wlwlesbian #studsoftiktok #fyp
Like, I hate everybody at your office too babe!
@yensiddy_
That sht attractive like damn baby okay let them know 😂 foryou fyp lgbt wlw comedy lesbiansoftiktok shygirl
Hype me up babe!!!!!
@lexiwitdawaters_
Plethe lol
@phenoxthegodess1
Tough #wokewinter #fyp #foryoupage
I love the range of summer plans
@keh.laniiii
“y’all is gay” never gets old 😂.. #lgbt #lgbtq #kehlani #kehlaniclips #fypシ #fyp #viralvideo #viraltiktok #fypp #goviral #relatable #fyppp #love
“Y’ALL IS GAY” — I am y’all
@badqueerspod
Episode 152 I Love is Blind: The gayest non gay show badqueerspod podcastclips lgbtpodcast loveisblind lib
“The gayest non-gay show on TV!”