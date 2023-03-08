11 American Sodas I Yearn To Taste as a Canadian

I used to live in the Yukon, which you will find if you go to the middle of nowhere, take a left and then go north. It’s nestled right up there next to Alaska, and every summer we would hop in a vehicle and drive the few hours to cross over the border onto American soil and engage ourselves in a desperate search for the hidden gems of our continental neighbor: American groceries.

You get different stuff than we do! Your cereal more sugary, your Oreos more outlandishly flavoured. I would lift the hidden seat beneath the backseat of my 2013 Toyota Tundra and stash all my American foodstuffs to bring (see: smuggle) back across the border and share my ill-gotten gains with eager Canadians at home desperate for the flavor of a new land.

But this is a lot of hustle and too much bustle for simple foodstuffs. And the heart wants, it yearns. And every day I am on Instagram, my heart bends until it couldn’t possibly stay whole any longer as my American friends and counterparts post photos of cold beverages that delight and tease every sense the body is capable of.

So I went in search of all the soda treasures of the American lifestyle that I could find, by keyword searching Soda on Instagram and beyond. And what I have found rocked my tender little Canadian heart to its thirsty core.

Here, my dear friends, is a list of bubbles that rarely waft their way north that I am doomed to desire.

Boylans Shirley Temple

We get Boylans here! Just not this flavor! This is the first of many microaggressions against me personally by the Boylans corporation. I can right now walk out my door and down the street to the upscale corner store and buy a Boylans Ginger Ale or a Boylans Root Beer, but my eyes and desperate hands will dig through that cooler and be left wanting as there is no Boylans bottled Shirley Temple to be found. Do you know how I know these exist? Autostraddle’s own Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya posted herself enjoying one on Instagram. And I was left to simply perish without knowing the sweet taste of a Boylans Shirley Temple, which you KNOW I am a fan and influencer of. Do we have Shirley Temples at home? Yes, but I have to make them myself, like it’s the turn of the century and I have to toil away at the Grenadine factory. I want them bottled and fresh by the makers of, let’s be real with each other, the best ginger ale.

Grapette

I don’t even know what Grapette tastes like. It doesn’t even matter to me. It has taunted me since I first saw someone post a photo of themselves buying a case from a Walmart somewhere in Arkansas, and my mind has never again known peace. As an alcoholic who hasn’t drank in over three years, what better beverage to enjoy that is sweet and tangy and refreshing than grapes? Otherwise known as pre-wine? Grapette and I are maybe never to be, but sometimes I stare out into the night sky and close my eyes real shut and imagine there is someone out there right now, cracking a Grapette and someone asks Is that Grape? And everyone at the party laughs. You absolute rube. It’s Grapette, and you obviously wouldn’t get it.

Mr Q Cumber

This one is in Florida, I believe. Once, many years ago, I got asked to write a story about American soda that never got published, and in my research I discovered there is a soda that is just cucumber water but fizzy, and I know that sounds a bit like raw-dogging some pre-pickles in a sodastream but I bet you Mr Q Cumber is better than that. It sounds flirty, sexy, a little dirty but in a “let’s get out of here right this minute” kind of way, the way we all deserve to live and feel.

Moxie

The very idea of Moxie haunts me like a vengeful ghost. I bet it’s awful. I bet I will drink one sip and say “what even is this?” and then I would finish the can without even thinking twice about it. I would wake up with a case of Moxie in my fridge, and I would ironically post a photo of myself drinking a cold can of Moxie on a hot day, and someone would comment is that Moxie? Babe r u okay? And I would LOL. We would all LOL. And then one day, it’s my wedding. Who am I marrying? Moxie. The first L stands for Love. Love Out Loud, the Moxie way.

Fitz’s Cardinal Cream

I don’t know you, but I love you. I want to sit out in the hot sun with a baseball game happening and hold a cold Fitz’s Cardinal Cream in my hand and feel every joyful sensation all at once. It feels very American, more than apple pie and hot dogs and songs about flags. There should be a song about Cardinal Cream, and when you’re younger you should laugh a little because Cardinal Cream sounds a little dirty but only to a teenager. When you’re older, it should be something you get into a fist fight with someone over. And then when you’re explaining the blood on your hands later, someone asks what happened and you say “they were making fun of Cardinal Cream” and everyone is on your side. Look at you, carried away on the shoulders of giants. That’s the magic of Cardinal Cream.

Shasta

We don’t get Shasta in Canada, but we get the Beastie Boys. One of the first songs by the Beastie Boys I ever heard was on a mixtape some fella made for my sister way back when men made tapes for women to court them. Right at the end of Side A was “Professor Booty” by the Beastie Boys, and while the tape wasn’t long enough for the whole song to fit, it made it right to this line from Adrock before the tape cut out:

‘Cause I’m the master blaster, drinking up the Shasta

My voice sounds sweet cause it has ta

I’ve craved Shasta ever since. Really, any kind of food mentioned in a Beastie Boys song. I’ve also never had White Castle fries, but I know they only come in one size. Should I make a Beastie Boys Food podcast? Is Shasta actually good? I don’t know, but I want to because I am first and foremost someone that is curious about consuming culture.

Mountain Dew Baja Blast

I have never seen a Taco Bell in Canada that has these, because Taco Bell in Canada is also a bit of a rare bird and instead we have Taco Time which is different in that way that is worse. I know of Baja Blast the same way I know of the Titanic or the Hindenburg, embedded in our very culture. But I have never truly known a Baja Blast, never felt the wind in my hair and the sand beneath my toes as I am blasted away to another land, to Baja.

Green River

I like a lemon and lime soda mostly because I love the Mitch Hedberg joke where he says “they say the recipe for Sprite is Lemon and Lime but I tried to make it at home , there’s more to it then they act”. I also have been told by a lot of people that they think I’m from Chicago, a city I have never even been to, but Green River is a lemon lime soda (?) from Illinois, and if I was really from Chicago you bet your ass that every time someone was drinking Sprite I would slap it out of their hands and say “we’re a Green River house” because I love nothing more than to stand for something.

Pop Drinks

Not the general concept of, but a fancy schmancy soda company in Las Vegas that allows you to add “fun mix-ins” which is just “the manager isn’t looking, quick put every kind of soda into this cup” for millennials that never grew up with a Pizza Hut Lunch Buffet problem. And I like the idea of a treat being expensive and arduous because it feels like I deserve this, and I can walk down the street and yell to no one and God that I have earned this Pop through my righteousness, and also there’s popcorn and I think popcorn gets undervalued as an all-time great snack. The design is also minimalist in that way that feels cheap, but you know someone got paid enough money to buy a house by saying “so the font is Arial and the design is just a picture of a cup” and I hope they sleep soundly every night knowing their job is just to use Canva for other people.

Frostop Root Beer

Shoutout to root beer, honestly. I think we forget. Maybe we have gotten too old or jaded and we have put away our childish things and are adults now with real problems and solutions and taxes. So many taxes. Maybe we forget the simple joy of a root beer, a frosty mug and a foam on top, a sweet tang in its blood. In Canada, our root beer is basic to the point of forgettable, A&W and the like. It’s a dead artform that used to be so alive, but we have forgotten the old ways. Not Frostop, the Ohio Root Beer brand I saw on Instagram exactly once. They’ve got a big neon sign of a root beer mug out on a pole signaling to all weary travelers that here, root beer is not forgotten, it is king and queen, and in fact there are no monarchs and instead we are all the same. We all are in search of root beer and enter here to be reborn in the grace of its perfect beauty. Not in Canada, we don’t care about such frivolities anymore because we have lost our way.

Yacht Club

When you don’t drink alcohol anymore, it is easy to become bland. We have La Croix, and Bubly, and nameless other soda waters that are just water with a sneeze of flavour in it. And these are good, don’t get me wrong. But they fail to achieve greatness, to allow you to grasp in your hand something that is a social signifier that we all deserve nothing less than the finer things. A soda called Yacht Club screams “looks like we made it” to all onlookers. All other drinks might as well call themselves dinghy club in comparison.